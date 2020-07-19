Singer Avery Wilson: “I’m A Bi Man In Love With LOVE”

Singer-songwriter Avery Wilson has decided to let the world in on a certain part of his life.

Wilson is most noted for his appearance on season 3 of the singing competition show The Voice. At the time, the then-16-year-old was a favorite to win. Unfortunately, he was later eliminated in what many fans called a surprise upset. Since then, Wilson has been releasing new music for his devoted fanbase. This includes a 5-song project called FYI. Then, he released a single titled “Dollar Bill” about “not putting up with BS.”

For Willson, his career and life are very much based on being earnest and dedicated to personal growth. And now, the singer has committed to the mindset by opening up about his sexuality with the world.

Avery Wilson first discussed his sexuality yesterday on his 25th birthday. He stated in a short tweet, “I’m bisexual. Ok bye.”

I’m bisexual . Ok bye 👋🏾 — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 18, 2020

Wilson also confronted a response that tried to label him as gay. The singer stayed vigilant in expressing his love of both women and men.

There is no i between for me sir . I like woman and men ! The bus stops here stop trying to paint your narrative on others . WHOS NEXT !? — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 19, 2020

The singer then released a longer statement, through Instagram, about his sexuality and how it has shaped his life.

“In my eyes, life isn’t about being perfect. It’s about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE. Im all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type shit,” said the singer in a reference to the Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith controversy.

Wilson then added that he previously felt his sexuality should remain his business, but he soon realized that things “just don’t work that way” while working in entertainment.

“TODAY, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question….YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE. I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will!”

Wilson then concluded with, “With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth. It feels good as hell and I wish all y’all the same. Thank you for all the birthday love and constant support. Y’all are loved and cherished more than you know—for life! 25 years DOWN, many more to GROW.”

Thank you for letting us in and sharing your truth, Avery Wilson.