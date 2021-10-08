‘Single All The Way’ Kicks off Holiday Season Premiering December 2nd

Ho! Ho! Ho! The holidays are coming early this year as Netflix just dropped the release date, plot, and a few still photos for their upcoming gay rom-com holiday movie. Single All the Way starring out actor Michael Urie and queer favorites Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy hopes to replicate the much loved and well-received Happiest Season that Hulu gave us last year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot of Single All the Way centers on Peter (Urie) who,

“persuades his best friend Nick to come home for the holidays and engage in a little fake dating to appease his Christmas-loving, ‘you should be in a relationship!’-nagging family. The only problem? Peter’s mother, Carole, is planning to set him up on a blind date with her spin instructor, James, and all bets are off. Also in the mix: single Aunt Sandy.”

Coolidge takes on the role of Aunt Sandy while Najimy plays Carole. Rounding out the cast as James is Luke MacFarlane (Brothers and Sisters). MacFarlane is quickly becoming the go-to rom-com movie boyfriend, as he is also starring alongside Billy Eichner in BROS.

Urie speaking to EW gave us a glimpse into the character of Peter, explaining that he is,

“a self-described ‘plant gay, who is trapped in a social media job he doesn’t love. {And he is} the kind of Guncle who has spent many Christmases perfecting choreography to a Britney Spears Christmas song with his nieces.”

Urie rose to fame playing Marc St. James, the bitchy gay assistant, on the beloved Ugly Betty. Since then he has had recurring roles on hits shows including Younger and The Good Wife/Fight. He has also racked up numerous Broadway credits in shows like Buyer and Cellar, Torch Song, and Grand Horizons.

Fan-favorite Coolidge was last seen in The White Lotus on HBO, for which she received rave reviews. Her IMDB page is probably more like a book: you name it she has been in it. She is probably best known for both American Pie and the two Legally Blonde films. In the early 2000s she appeared in numerous Christopher Guest films including Best in Show and A Mighty Wind. Her last recurring role on a series was 2 Broke Girls.

Urie singing the praises of Coolidge told EW,

“Never have you witnessed a town Christmas Pageant cast with children, written/produced/directed by and starring Jennifer Coolidge. It’s the gayest thing to happen since Mariah!”

We are here for ALL OF IT! Single All the Way drops on Netflix on December 2nd.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Nylon