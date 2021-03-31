Single Gay Man Adopts Child Left In A Hospital

One Argentinean man is now a single father and has created a home for a child in need.

If you need news of a little happiness and love today, look no further than the story of Pablo and Mia Fracchia. According to Metro, Pablo grew up in a time where conservative rhetoric ruled the country. This led to Fracchia becoming an activist for the LGBTQ+ Federation of Argentina.

Then, thankfully, the country started to shift in support of LGBTQ people. This includes legalizing same-sex marriage in 2010. Seven years later, in 2017, Pablo decided he wanted to become a father, so he signed up to adopt.

In 2019, Pablo got a call about a little girl with a health condition who was living in a hospital by herself. One-year-old Mia had a gastrointestinal condition and needed serious medical help. Unfortunately, her family could not pay for the medical costs so a family court ruled that the child would be taken in by a hospital foster home.

After the rejection of three other parents looking to adopt her, Pablo Fracchia was approved to become Mia’s father. He then met his daughter for the first time the next day.

Pablo Fracchia was able to adopt Mia thanks to the support of his collective campaigning powers and connections, he says. Then after adopting Mia, Pablo has had to give up on some of his volunteer work. The reason being, his fatherly duties take up a lot of his time. But, he’s happy to put in the work.

“If I have to use two words to describe Mia, it would be ‘resilience’ and ‘power,” he told BoredPanda. “This girl survived in every single possible way as she had a rough start in her health, with a lot of challenges and she fought and faced them alone at only months of age. And now she is a 100% healthy kid like everyone else.”

Now that he’s a happy father to a growing young girl, Pablo notes that he hopes more countries will come around to supporting queer communities and LGBTQ people looking to adopt. Until then, he highly encourages that LGBTQ people band together into advocacy groups.

“Meet others like you,” he advised. “Organize. Fight for your dream. The status quo can only be broken when we organize with people struggling with similar issues and start showing the injustices we live with, to the public eye. It’s still illegal to be gay in almost 70 countries. Some of them even include the death penalty. So hang in there and organize.”

