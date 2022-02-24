Sivan Wants To ‘Make A Better World For LGBTQ People To Come’

Popstar Troye Sivan has been busy promoting his latest film project Three Months. According to People Magazine the plot of the coming of age movie centers on,

“Caleb (Sivan) a high school senior – bright, endlessly, sarcastic, gay – in Florida in 2001. Forced to endure an agonizing summer waiting for definitive results of an HIV test, he joins a support group and develops a romance with a quietly appealing boy Estha (Viveik Kalra)” https://www.instagram.com/p/CZykieQgUZ-/

Three Months marks the second gay-themed film the Bloom singer has appeared in. The Australian singer starred alongside fellow Aussies Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in 2018s Boy Erased. The openly gay Dance to This singer has been fighting for equality since before his career began. Sivan came out at 15 wanting to have control of his narrative,

“I was about to sign my record deal, and I really wanted to be in charge of how I came out. I didn’t want anyone to take that away from me. I wanted to start going out and going to gay clubs and meeting boys, and I wanted to write songs about love that were true and genuine.”

Raised in Perth the My My My singer struggled with his sexuality. Unable to see himself reflected on-screen Sivan found his tribe and support on YouTube. His own 2013 coming-out video was seen over 9 million times.

His Three Months role resonates with him personally as he fights to remove the shame from HIV and AIDS,

“One of the big motivations for me to do it was [to address] all of these things that there should just be no shame about.”

In his music, his acting, his activism Sivan wants “to make a better world for LGBT people that are to come! Three Months is available to stream on Paramount Plus now.

Sources: People