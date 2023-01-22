Ski Week, Beach Days, And Thicc Boy Energy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Marek, who served up serious thicc boy energy:
Okkar Min Maung can do some true blue:
Omar Ayuso likes his morning bed time:
Rico and Thane were making a positive impact on Times Square:
Chris Bednarik sent regards from Indonesia:
Carter and Alex enjoy the beach in different ways:
Chase Carlson and David Nazar showed out at the Aspen Ski Week:
We’d probably watch more cooking shows if they served up some Daniel Rankin:
Curt put on a free show for his neighbors:
For the wrestling fans…
How Matt Pappadia waits for his pizza:
Sam Cushing dropped some moves with his mom:
Matthew Camp looking snackAF:
Brett Morse was feeling clean, smooth, and…pulled up:
The RPDR pit crew living their best gay life:
Sterling Walker can find that ‘right light:’
Graphic artist Silverjow gave us a reason to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit:
And from GaysWhoMemeWell this week (make sure to swipe):