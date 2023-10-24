SKIMS Drops Men’s Collection Featuring Hunky AF Athletes

SKIMS, a brand owned by Kim Kardashian, recently dropped their men’s collection, and it is featuring hunky heartthrob athletes!

The hotties modeling the new men’s collection includes: 31-year-old Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr., 26-year-old San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, and 25-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The hot photos and videos are captured by Donna Trope, and each athlete gives a sneak peek of their respective sport — all while looking super sexy in nothing but their body-hugging SKIMS apparel.

Advertisement

Not to mention, the athletes also pose shirtless in some of the pics, showing off their V fit bodies. According to the brand’s release via People, the men’s collection is a size-inclusive line “rooted in comfort, fit and superior movement.”

The apparel also aims to make men feel confident, whether or not they are athletes. SKIMS MENS is scheduled to be available for purchase on October 26 on skims.com. In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the comments on the new collection, as well as the actual photos and videos…

“This is the best thing that’s happened today finalllyyyy !!!!,” Instagram user @hausofarturo commented.

“Where’s the dad bods for these? That’s what I wanna see,” @mkgninja also pointed out.

Advertisement

“i could watch this over and over and over.. like how do i make this the wallpaper on my phone? lmao SHEEEESH,” @tessssaturner expressed.

Now dropping the athletes’ sexy pics and vids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: people.com