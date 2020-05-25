Skittles Goes Monocromatic For Pride Month

Starting this week until the end of June, Skittles, the candy whose catchphrase is “Taste the rainbow,” is doing away with their rainbow. To promote LGBTQ+ Pride month at CVS stores and select Walmart stores, Skittles is replacing their usually colorful packaging with grey and under the candy’s name will be the phrase “only one rainbow matters during Pride.” The candies themselves will get monotone treatment as well, however they will retain their trademark flavor.

For every grey Skittles sold, $1 will be donated to GLAAD up to $100,000. In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis explained:

“This Pride month, Skittles is removing its rainbow, but replacing it with much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity,” said Ellis. “The funding that GLAAD receives from the Skittles Pride Packs will support our news and campaigns program, which tells culture-changing stories of LGBTQ+ people and issues across the media year-round. This year when many LGBTQ+ people will be unable to gather at large Pride events, it’s so important that brands, notables, and other allies find authentic and creative ways to show that they stand with our community.”

The same day GLAAD shared their press release Skittles shared the announcement on Twitter.

During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we have given up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! For every SKITTLES Pride Pack sold we are donating $1 to @glaad.🌈 pic.twitter.com/mecpWaVhzA — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 20, 2020

From GLAAD’s press release, Hank Izzo, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Wrigley U.S. added:

“While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community. We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we’re excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long.”

In 2017, Skittles put out white Skittles for Pride Month which prompted backlash.

Skittles realized how white/capitalist PRIDE was becoming and wanted to join in the efforts. Interesting. https://t.co/HIHZDYslxN — gia onomatopoeia (@missgiagiagia) March 31, 2017

There has already been pushback against Skittles on many fronts.

While others are applauding Skittles:

What is your opinion on the colorless Skittles? Is it good business ethics or corporate appropriation? Let us know in the comments or on our social media.

