Sky TV Drops Teaser Photos of Nicholas Galitzine’s New Queer Series

Sky TV recently dropped a series of first look photos of the upcoming queer period drama ‘Mary & George,’ which is starring none other than ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ hottie, Nicholas Galitzine.



According to DigitalSpy, the miniseries is a dramatic retelling of British history about “Mary Villiers, a ruthless woman who used multiple avenues to rise to the height of English society — including bribing politicians and working with criminals.”

However, the show’s focus is on how Mary, who is portrayed by Julianne Moore, pushes her son George to become the lover of King James I (of England, aka James VI of Scotland). This then leads him to become the Duke of Buckingham, which is a title that gives him “considerable power in court and leading some disastrous foreign campaigns.”

Galitzine is playing the role of George while King James I is portrayed by Tony Curran. Aside from the aforementioned actors, the cast of the queer period drama also includes: Mark O’Halloran, Nicola Walker, Adrian Rawlins, Trine Dyrholm, and Simon Russell Beale.

‘Mary & George’ is set to premiere soon on Sky Atlantic and the streaming platform NOW, however, an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, here are the first look photos of the upcoming miniseries where Galitzine looks V dashing:

