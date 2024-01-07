Sleeping Bears, Winter Wonderland + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Sebastian, who didn’t slack off during the holiday.
Petr Hollesch enjoyed Finland’s winter wonderland:
Gus Kenworthy got cheeky with his captions:
Joel Weineke stood his ground amid swirling winds:
Sign on door – “Shhh…sleeping bear:”
Chef Ronnie Woo made breakfast:
Anthony served up bear dip:
Fireman Logan dressed for success:
Kevin Davis was vibing with a cool, cloudy Saturday:
Shade Andrew shared his before/after glow up:
Nat Sakdatorn welcomed the New Year with dawn’s early light:
Kiko Riaze and partner enjoyed Woof Week in Rio:
Jean Paolo wished everyone a Happy King Day: