Smith Is Ready To Trade In His Dad Bod, For The Best Shape Of His Life

When did The Fresh Prince go from Damn Daddy to Dad Bod? The actor recently clued us in on his undesired transformation and now he has plans to get into the “Best Shape” of his life.

Will Smith, a four time Grammy award winner, shared with the world that just like many of us – he too packed on the pounds during the Coronavirus quarantine. But Smith took to his Instagram account to announce that while he still loves himself, he wants to feel better. So he’s on a pursuit to get into the best shape of his life.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins. This is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!!”

The upcoming six part unscripted series tentatively titled “Best Shape of My Life” is being produced by Smith’s Westbrook Media production company for YouTube.

According to a description from YouTube, the series will follow the two-time Oscar nominated actor “rebuilding his body” and “getting his groove back along the way”.

“This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more,” the description added.

Smith’s blockbuster action movies has required him in the past to maintain a rather impressive physique. But with the quarantine snacking getting the best of him, he’s admittedly put on some extra pounds. But it seems he isn’t the only one. Another A-List actor recently shared his before and after.

Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to post a picture of him and his new figure, but he confirmed the weight gain was for a movie role.

I think it’s safe to say – whether they’re physically in chiseled or chubby form, both Smith and Wahlberg still could walk into any room and turn heads. But we will always support anyone who wants to improve how they look but most importantly, how they feel inside! Best of luck to Smith – or as his life partner Jada Pinkett Smith calls him, “Big Willy”.