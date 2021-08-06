Snickers Pulled The Ad Saying It ‘Could Be Misinterpreted’

A new commercial from Snickers sends the message that their candy bar can turn gay men into burly straight men.

Talk about leaving a bad taste in your mouth…

The spot features Spanish influencer Aless Gibaja at a beach bar ordering a ‘sexy orange juice with vitamins A, B, and C’ as he blows sassy kisses to the waiter. His friend at the table exchange muted glances before the waiter serves Gibaja an ice cream Snickers bar.

After a single bite, Gibaja is suddenly transformed into a bearded, stereotypically straight man.

But that’s not the end of it. Snickers goes so far as to qualify the transformation with the friend asking, “Better?”

“Better,” he replies in a gruff voice.

“You’re not yourself when you’re hungry,” reads the ad’s tagline.

Parece ser que comiendo @snickers_es se te quita la pluma y ya “estás mejor”. ¿Pero cómo sigue habiendo campañas así? 🤮 #Homofobiapic.twitter.com/ccdtn7BfAw — Mario Montes (@mariomnts) August 4, 2021

Spain’s Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, wondered on Twitter who might think it would be “a good idea to use homophobia as a business strategy.”

Me pregunto a quién le puede parecer una buena idea usar la homofobia como estrategia comercial. Nuestra sociedad es diversa y tolerante. Ojalá aprendan a serlo también quienes tienen el poder para tomar las decisiones sobre lo que vemos y oímos en anuncios y programas de TV. — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) August 5, 2021

And Federación Estatal LGTB, an advocacy group in Spain, called the spot “shameful and regrettable,” adding, “If you need some training for next time, here we are.”

Es vergonzoso y lamentable que a estas alturas haya empresas que sigan perpetuando estereotipos y promoviendo la #homofobia y la #plumofobia. Si necesitáis algo de formación para la próxima vez, aquí estamos, #Snickers. — Federación Estatal LGTB (@FELGTB) August 5, 2021

Once the clip went viral on Twitter, Snickers issued a statement announcing they would immediately end the campaign. The candy maker acknowledged the messaging “could be misinterpreted” and apologized for any “misunderstanding.”

They added the spot was only meant “to convey in a friendly and casual way that hunger can change your character.”

(source: SpainNews)