So Charming & So Sexy: Andrew Leon Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie 

The criteria for being chosen as our Instinct Hottie varies but there’s one common denominator that each person has to fill: be a great person.

Andrew Leon is someone that I backed into (digitally) on social media recently and was instantly taken by just how god damn handsome he is. I was further impressed by the link he had in his profile which led to a KC Ortiz & Big Dipper music video he was in that promoted safe sex.

It was a quick DM later that made me realize just how incredible Andrew really is. His effervescent spirit and upbeat personality made him an easy choice for this coveted weekly spot. Something that also made me go “aww” when interviewing him was when he talked about his future goals, the love of his partner and so much more.

Get to know more about the Chicago cutie below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

The most attractive part… I would say it is a tie between my legs and my tattoos. I have always had thick thighs (thank you mom) that were molded from years of running and biking. My legs are the one part of my body that I don’t give myself s**t for.

As for my tattoos, I have drawn and designed all of them. In a way they tell a very special story. So I have a unique connection to them whenever I remember that I have tattoos cause I forget for days!

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

You know a lot of people compliment my voice? But I guess that’s not a physical thing. I get compliments on my chest. Which is hilarious to me cause my chest is always something I want to be bigger and more defined. But I appreciate every compliment I get regardless.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I love a responsible man. That’s sexy! I love the man that has an umbrella on him when it’s a 30% chance of rain. He’s prepared. He’s not getting wet. Woof.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Great question. Proudest moment? In college I was an orientation leader and would openly speak to the entire freshman class about my coming out experience in a “don’t judge a book by its cover” segment. That was powerful! It seemingly opened up a lot of their eyes. I had a lot of queer young freshman come out to me after and ask me questions. I still keep in contact with a bunch of them today!

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I would love to start a children’s show about animals! I have so many ideas about it but don’t know how to get it off the ground. Oh, I would also love to run more 5K’s that eventually would lead to me running in a marathon.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have! I have been with my partner Erik for 5 years! I love making him laugh. I am so goofy and dramatic and he accepts all the wildness I throw at him everyday. Making him smile makes me light up!

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time? Jurassic Park.

Biggest celebrity crush right now? Daddy Jeff Goldblum.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of? Chips! Love all chips but salt & vinegar are my jam.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? True by Solange. Such an amazing album. I have already listened to so many times and could do so forever and ever.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I am honored to be Featured as Hottie of the Week! I am happy I was even asked. I can’t wait to show my mom!

