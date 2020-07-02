So Freaking Woofy: Los Angeles Based John Barreto Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

Rejoice! After taking a two week break Instinct Hottie is back. And we couldn’t have found a better person to kick July off then with the absolutely delicious John Barreto.

John, who has called Los Angeles home for many years, is one of the most approachable men you will find in the gay community. He has a heart of gold, a face worth snacking on, and a body that is sinful beyond imagination if you are into that whole rugged, hairy & handsome type.

Like all of our other Instinct Hottie’s John goes beyond the aesthetic as he is also a force to be reckoned with in many areas of his life. His background in consulting has helped all types of businesses succeed in the tough economic world we live in making him a brain in the boardroom and hopefully something equally as exciting in the bedroom.

John also has a wonderful back story which he talked out in our exclusive interview below. Take a look.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Defibrillator my monomania. I have ADD and the memory of a goldfish, so when I get obsessed and focused with a goal, pretty magical things can happen.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Probably my chest or beard.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

If a guy can be confident with who they are, kind to others and themselves, and great with communication, it’s hard for me to not be absolutely intrigued.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I was lucky enough to have the support of gay parents, being adopted as a teenager. Unfortunately I was in a position shortly after I became of legal age where I had to walk away from those parental figures but being able to find family and mentors in the community in my late teens/early 20’s helped me prevent many mistakes I could have made. I’m very proud of the family I’ve built today. Life is a team sport.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Continuing to polish my business management skills, and successfully operating the family and personal businesses, while helping teach these methods to my peers in our community would be a wonderful goal to see become reality. Dipping my toes in body building as well.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

My journey with love has had some incredibly wonderful highs and absolutely crushing lows. I’m polyamorous at heart, and learning how to bring love to my life in that space is a road I’m still learning to navigate in the best way possible. I’m lucky to have built something magical with a man whose helped me continue to grow in many unexpected ways who is also absurdly hot and way out of my league. He’s my best friend, my mentor, my teddy bear, and keeps me on my toes.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time – Saving Private Ryan is a film masterpiece everyone forgot about.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment – Jason Momoa.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of – Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and a layer of peanut butter topped with granola (you’re welcome).

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? – A Night At The Alhambra by Loreena McKennitt.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I think it’s great! Also my chance to remind everyone reading this to go out and make sure you and your loved ones are registered to vote in your local and national elections. 🙂