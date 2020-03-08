‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Danny Tidwell Dead at 35

A dancer and former reality competition contestant has unfortunately died in a car accident.

According to E News, former So You Think You Can Dance finalist Danny Tidwell died this past Friday. He was 35. It was Tidwell’s brother Travis Wall, who was also a former contestant on the show, that announced Danny’s death on Instagram this Saturday.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift,” wrote Wall. “I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing.”

“We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey,” he added. “A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.”

Wall later added on his Instagram Story, “For those asking, my brother Danny was killed yesterday in a car accident. After all he’s been thru. I can’t believe he was taken away so sudden from us.”

Many So You Think You Can Dance stars shared their condolences and grief over social media after hearing the news.

“My heart is completely broken right now,” wrote So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker on her Instagram Story. “DANNY you were taken [too] soon! I love you so much. “I learned so much from being around you and getting to see your talent first hand. You were a true artist!”

“Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius “Prince amongst Paupers” you are in God’s Ensemble,” wrote tv and dance legend Debbie Allen who worked as a former judge for the show. “We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, Mama D.”

Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller, who also served as a judge for the show, commented on one of Wall’s Instagram posts, “Dear God Noooooo @denisewalldance @traviswall my deepest sympathy – there are no words.”

May Tidwell rest in peace.

Source: E News,