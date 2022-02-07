Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Swears By This Ice Cold Recovery Method

Soccer hunk Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is usually half-naked on his socials. No wonder he has FOUR HUNDRED MILLION Instagram followers! The Manchester United forward frequently shows off his rock solid muscles before, after, or even during any of his matches. The father of four is the latest athlete to reap the benefits of a very cold, yet very effective form of recovery training: cryotherapy.

Ronaldo, who is also the captain of the Portuguese national team, took his followers into the cryo chamber with him. Clad only in tiny blue shorts and white headband the 6’2″ FIFA 2008 World Player of the Year posted a video to his Insta as he opened the doors to the cryo chamber. Doors, being plural, as he passed through not one, not two, but three doors before finally telling everyone “see you later!”

According to US Cryotherapy, “cryotherapy is not painful. During the treatment, your skin temperature will decrease between 30-45 degrees over 2.5 to 3.5 minutes inside the chamber. Even if you don’t like being cold, this process will rejuvenate your body, skin, and mind, and you will leave feeling warmer than when you arrived.”

The cryo craze is nothing new as celebrities and athletes swear by it. See what two major action stars told Cryo Juvenate,

“Cryotherapy helped bolster my training and physique for Skyfall” – Daniel Craig “Cryotherapy helps with my recovery, helps reduce inflammation and helps me sleep better” – Mark Wahlberg

Just looking at Ronaldo, whatever he is doing seems to be working. Check out his 28 second Insta video below.

Sources: Mens Health, US Cryotherapy, Cryo Juvenate