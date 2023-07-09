Social Media Influencers Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo File for Divorce

It looks like another marriage has come to an end as popular social media influencers Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have announced they are officially divorcing. The couple, who became boyfriends in 2017, tied the knot in August 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Out Magazine, Champa shares that with social media, their relationship ultimately became a brand and things were becoming complicated.

“I want to say that I have nothing but love and respect for this person,” he says. “I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way fro me.”

Champa, 27, added that the nine-year age gap between him and Boo, 36, also put pressure on their relationship.

“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” he admits. “Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it, people constantly comparing ourselves to each other, and the pressure of maintaining this image, it almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode. It was almost like I felt trapped within an ideology of what we’ve become.

“I can only speak for myself,” Champa continues. “I lost myself in this relationship, incredibly. I sacrificed a lot for this relationship. I dedicated myself to this relationship and the brand that we were building. I think at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first, and I think Pierre had to do the same. That’s the direction we’re heading in.”

Boo took to his Instagram Stories and posted a short announcement saying, “We broke up.”

Best known for their respective TikTok accounts, the duo made a name for themselves creating content about their daily lives and travels as a gay couple. They also shared a joint YouTube channel, where they had nearly 2.5 million subscribers tuning into their videos.

Post-breakup, Champa and Pierre will no longer be creating content together, as they are now both focusing on different stages in their career.

“I will be continuing my own process,” Champa says. “I recently started working with CAA (Creative Artists Agency), and I want to focus more on acting and modeling. I think my biggest goal is to find my voice. I think that for a long time I was kind of shadowed by the brand that we created, and I didn’t have the platform or space to be myself. That’s what my focus will be going forward.”