‘Solo’: A Moving Story of a Rising Drag Queen & Two “Impossible Loves”

The official trailer of ‘Solo’ was recently released, and it gives viewers a glimpse of the drag scene in Montreal, Canada.

‘Solo’ is created by Quebecois filmmaker and screenwriter Sophie Dupuis, and it is starring actors Théodore Pellerin and Félix Maritaud. The movie is centered on the story of Simon (Pellerin) who is a rising drag queen in Montreal.

Simon has big ambitions for his career as a drag queen, however, he finds himself dealing with two “impossible loves.” He begins a “passionate, physical affair” with fellow drag queen Oliver (Maritaud), who is also known as the glamorous drag star Dragona.

Not to mention, his estranged mother Claire comes back in town after 15 years, and it doesn’t take long for Simon to realize that his mother is not invested in reconnecting with him. With this, plus the fact that Oliver seems to be uninterested in being involved with Simon’s personal struggles, the up-and-coming drag queen is faced with distractions that can be destructive to his career.

Moreover, ‘Solo’ is set to have its worldwide debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, which is scheduled to run from September 7 to 17. Further details about festival dates and potential theater showing has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Source: queerty.com