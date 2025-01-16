Solo Travel for the Holiday that Reminds you of How “Solo” You Are

Some of us have been doing “forever alone” holidays for quite some time. Not having a significant other to travel with or friends not having the same vacation days, you get use to traveling solo. Skyscanner shows that in 2025, 62% of survey respondents plan to take between two and five solo trips within the next year. So we’re alone, single, solo, and itching to travel. Where should we go?

Country or City when Traveling Solo?

A new survey from Beyond researched solo travel trends around Valentine’s Day. The revenue management platform for vacation rentals shared that solo travelers are selecting urban destinations over rural ones during the loving holiday weekend this year. The percentiles presented in this post show that out of 100%, the given number represents the percent of bookings that have been made by solo travelers.

Beyond found:

Urban location occupancy rates are 22.5% in 2025 compared to 15.5% in 2024

Rural locations sit at 13.3% in 2025 compared to 23.9% in 2024

February 14th is on a Friday this year, so maybe many are thinking it will be easier to find love in the city, or at least some love for the weekend, or just one night, easier than in a rural area.

Top Destinations for Solo Travelers

So we’re going to the cities, check. But which ones are solo travelers booking trips to for February 14th? Beyond found that the top markets for solo travelers include:

Orlando – occupancy is 14.6% in 2025 compared to 9.1% in 2024

– occupancy is 14.6% in 2025 compared to 9.1% in 2024 Central Florida Atlantic – 16.3% in 2025 compared to 14.3% in 2024

– 16.3% in 2025 compared to 14.3% in 2024 Florida Keys – 10.1% in 2025 compared to 8.4% in 2024

– 10.1% in 2025 compared to 8.4% in 2024 Austin, Texas is the highest overall market (though down 4.6% in 2025) at 16.5% occupancy for solo bookings

Now let’s take these results with a grain of salt, or maybe a grain of sand in this case. February 14th, Winter in the United States. If you’re single and alone, you’re going to want to be in the warmest part of the country, a.k.a. Florida. I live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida so I know this is the place to be in the US for Winter as my guest room has a revolving door on it from December to April. Come to the phallus-shaped state to keep warm and maybe even find someone to get hot with for Valentine’s Day.

It was great to see Austin on the top of the lust list for solo travelers. We have not been there for some time, a return trip is needed.

Other Trending Markets for V-Day

The singles are not just going to Florida and Texas, although two more FL hot spots make the list. Some others Beyond mention as high singles percentile booking areas are:

Since I have worked for Instinct and have done much of the travel writing, 2014 to the present usually finds me traveling solo to many destinations across the globe. I shared some of our related posts within the article above… but where do you like to travel solo? Where do you find you are having the most fun, making the most memories, enjoying your solo time? Let us know here or share some solo pics on our social media for this post. We would love to learn of some new destinations to travel to solo.