Some Fans Might Have Missed His Abs-Tastic Pic

After taking time off from Instagram for a couple of months, Zac Efron had his followers gagging thanks to a thirst trap he posted over the weekend.

The body-conscious actor is currently in Australia with his brother Dylan shooting the second season of his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

The show follows Zac traveling around the world exploring healthy sustainable ways to live.

And speaking of healthy and sustainable, the hunky 33-year-old shared these pics taken during a workout featuring Bombas socks which donates a pair to charity for every pair purchased.

But, as journalists like to say, it looks like he ‘buried the lede.’

The first photo is nice and all – form, flexibility, yeahyeahyeah…

But some folks didn’t notice to swipe to the next pic which features Efron’s pretty awesome abs.

A couple of weeks ago, Efron shared a video clip of him getting ‘up close and personal’ swimming with the dolphins. And the Efron pecs were truly pumped.

Efron famously beefed up a few years ago for his role in the 2017 big screen version of Baywatch, but later told PEOPLE that in hindsight he felt the amount of working out and nutritional limits to get there were not “a healthy or normal way to live everyday life.” Since that time, he’s brought his fitness goals a little more down to earth.

And speaking of ‘down to earth,’ the film and TV star has also recently posted pics from Oz with an adorable baby kangaroo, driving a huge tractor and taking part in what looks like an Indigenous ceremony.

During his time Down Under, Zac also filmed the survivor thriller Gold in Australia to help him maintain his work visa there from its original 3 month limit to 12 months.