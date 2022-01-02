Some Favorite InstaHunks Say Hello To 2022

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with THAI (tmarkq) who nearly slept through the first day of 2022.

Okkar Min Maung wanted to ‘take control:’

Chris Meloni got kissed at the beach:

Peanut the squirrel and his hooman were baking on New Year’s Day:

Lucien Leon Laviscount did Christmas in a very L.A. mode:

Gus Kenworthy sent greetings from the road:

Pietro Boselli closed out 2021 in Miami:

Colton Haynes served up this quirky little moment:

Fitnesspapi Antonio checked out his mail while we checked out his checked pants:

Diego Barros got wet in Brazil. So did his audience…

Hunter Harden was ‘golden’ on New Year’s Eve:

Shomari Francis found his light:

