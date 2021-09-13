Some Of The Best Catwalks To Ever Strut Down a Fashion Week Runway

New York Fashion Week is one of the most exciting moments of the year in the world of fashion. The shows, the parties, and the opportunity to catch a glimpse of some of fashion’s biggest icons – from the designers to the globally famous supermodels. With this year’s (September) fashion week coming to an end – we decided to take a look at a few familiar faces who know a thing or two about strutting down a fashion runway. Here is a list of some of the most iconic runway catwalkers that the fashion world has ever seen.

YASMEEN GHAURI

Revered by her industry peers for her striking beauty and her run walk walk, Canadian born Supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri walked the runway for some of the biggest designers in the 1990’s. From Chanel, Lanvin, Jean Paul Gautier and the highly coveted Victoria’s Secret runway shows – these brands were fortunate to have what Tyra Banks has described as “The walk of Life”. Ghauri stunned the fashion world in 1997 when she stepped out of the Yves Saint Laurent show at the last minute and retired from modeling.

KAREN MULDER

It wasn’t easy to rise to the top of the modeling world in the 1990’s – with the original supermodels dominating the industry. But Dutch born Karen Mulder was a rare exception. Mulder reached supermodel status after landing on the cover of multiple Vogue issues, collaborating with world renowned photographers like Patrick Demarchelier and sashaying down the runway for major brands. During the height of her career, Mulder was routinely booked to appear in runway shows with the likes of model heavyweights such as Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schaffer and Kate Moss.

KARLIE KLOSS

Considered to be a supermodel of the 2000’s, Kloss started her career in 2006 and has achieved major success. Her style in which she navigates the runway has lead to her being nicknamed “The Panther”. Confident and authoritative, Kloss’ walk has been described as a panther stalking the runway with a power gaze and a fierce sashay of the hips. Her 6’2” stature and long legs helps to command the eyes of any and everyone in attendance. The walk has lead Kloss to being a darling on the runway to mega brands like Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera and Dior. Kloss has appeared on over 40 Vogue covers.

SHALOM HARLOW

The Canadian, blue eyed beauty has graced the cover of several Vogue covers and has landed on the Forbes list of Top-Earning Supermodels – but Harlow’s underrated (yet dramatic) walk kept her booked and busy during the height of her career. Harlow often performed on the runway depending on the brand (a throwback to 80’s supermodel Pat Cleveland). Fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Michael Kors and Prada consistently booked Harlow to strut down their runways during international fashion weeks. In September 2018, Harlow made a return to the runway at Milan Fashion Week when she walked in the Versace show.

TYRA BANKS

The first African-American woman to appear on the cover of GQ and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Tyra Banks was determined to make a name for herself in fashion. In her first runway season, Banks booked an impressive 25 shows during Paris Fashion Week in 1991. Born in California, Banks was one of the highest paid supermodels (on multiple different occasions) partly in thanks to her lucrative contract as a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1997 to 2005. Banks also strutted her curves down the runway for other iconic brands such as Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Herve Leger, Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi and countless others.

NAOMI CAMPBELL

I mean, you knew she was going to be on the list. Naomi Campbell’s strut and signature swagger has catapulted her to icon status, supermodel status and considered by many to be the Catwalk Queen of the runway. Campbell’s walk is attitude driven and powerful. It’s the perfect combination of elegance and sass. A trained dancer in her youth, Campbell says her mom (who was a former model herself) taught her how to walk while listening to Lionel Richie records. One of the original Supermodels, Campbell has walked the runway for just about every major designer. At the height of her international success, Campbell was a muse for Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaia and Isaac Mizrahi. Campbell still makes rare appearances on the runway but has shifted her focus to her philanthropy, activism work and being a new mom.

There are obviously a lot of phenomenal women that were not mentioned on the list. Editorial aside, which model would you add to our list for their strut down the runway?