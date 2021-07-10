‘Someone Pinch Me This Is Unreal:’ Rock About His Teen Vogue Cover

MTV’s 2021 Breakthrough Social Star Bretman Rock can now add Teen Vogue Cover Model to his list of ever growing accomplishments. Rock graces the magazine’s July cover and proudly describes himself as,

“Being brown, gay and an immigrant”

Teen Vogue chose Rock for a multitude of reasons including him being,

named People’s Choice Awards Beauty Influencer of the Year and one of Time’s 30 Most Influential Teens. In between his budding television career, he’s been collecting brand collaborations and lucrative sponsorship deals and growing his fan base—which, based on our last tally, stands at 17 million followers on Instagram, 11.9 million on TikTok, and 8.6 million on YouTube.

He is referred to in the magazine as the “King of Manifesting” simply because,

“I really don’t think there’s anything in my life right now or any accomplishments that I have that I didn’t manifest,”

Rock finds the funny in the mundane and every day as he says,

“I just think my life is so f*cking funny. There are so many things that people don’t realize are funny. And I feel like I bring that out.”

You’ve got something in your teeth, babes… looks like its a bright future 😎 From TikTok to his @MTV reality tv show 30 Days With: Bretman Rock, @bretmanrock is doing it all. https://t.co/IbOJPVRL4v pic.twitter.com/FplYHIw1RU — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) July 7, 2021

On his sexuality, Rock told Teen Vogue that,

They always knew I was gay. My family has always supported me.”

Rock seems poised for superstardom! To see the full interview go to Teen Vogue.

Sources: Next Shark, Teen Vogue