Someone Should Tell The FDNY That’s Not Exactly How It Works

Another day, another FDNY discrimination lawsuit. There’s no denying that the New York City Fire Department is one of the best departments in the state, but it’s clear that some of its heroes need to learn how to be upstanding citizens while on assignment AND back at the station.

This time, the lawsuit comes from gay firefighter Cory Boykins, who has three years of experience as a firefighter after graduating from the academy in 2018. Mr. Boykins is alleging that sexual harassment, hostility and anti-gay slurs have been used against him since his very first day at the FDNY. He’s currently seeking damages and a public apology.

Cory was subjected to name-calling, isolation, obscene gestures and general bullying often centered around his orientation as a gay man. At the height of the harassment, he approached FDNY’s lieutenant and chief diversity officer. According to an exclusive interview with NY1, the lieutenant reportedly told him to sleep with women so he could be “cured” of his gayness and then the aggressive behavior from his peers would stop.

Boykins also told NY1: “Immediately, the first thing was: I don’t belong in the firehouse; basically, being gay was a choice, having sex is about procreation. I was at my lowest. I was kind of just trying to still have respect for the job, because I do love the job. I was trying to navigate how I could stop this without losing my job.”

The lieutenant in question, Darius Dorsett, has been removed from his post as diversity officer. FDNY has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Here’s hoping for a quick and easy resolution as Mr. Boykins would like to continue his career at FDNY. But no one deserves harassment on the job, especially a hero.

