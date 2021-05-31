Something For Everyone: Bulldogs, Beaches, Bears, Butts & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week…

First up, international pop star Ricky Martin (above) spent some of his weekend with his adorbs French bulldog who joined the family last fall:

Heading into a 6-day work week, Curtis Fitzgerald took time off for #SundayFunday with a shoutout to the hard workers:

Army Nurse Blaize Preston got our attention when he got popping on the Gram:

Rich Burns took a trip to Palm Springs with his pooch, Archie.

Fitness guru Shea Scott spent the day at the lake with a handsome doggo:

Johnny Middlebrooks feels like things are getting “normal-ish again.”

Ben Mount wonders aloud from the Virgin Islands: “I’ve had 7 painkillers. Why am I still hungover?”

Joel Green had some words for those who judge. Trust and believe, we are NOT judging this pic:

Dr. Marco shared a dramatization based on a real-life encounter as a doctor:

Fitness model Bruno Baba has been playfully poking fun at his pandemic weight gain. Now he’s asking if he should “get even bigger?”

Boy Butter celebrated its 18th anniversary of fighting friction:

NYCGayDad was feeling down from 60 days of laundry, cooking, and cleaning – until the Guncles showed up: