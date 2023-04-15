Søren Dahl’s Cute Birthday Post for Carl Nassib is Goals

Carl Nassib has just turned 30, and Søren Dahl just won’t let the day pass without making it extra special.

Advertisement

The NFL player just turned 30-years-old and his Olympian beau took to Instagram to share a photo dump of their life together. Adorbs!

Dahl begins his post with a stunning pic of his man. His well-curated post includes other photos that shows off all of Nassib’s sides—including a super cute clip of them dancing in a club. It was a super flirty little dance, with Nassib tugging Dahl’s unbuttoned top.

Dahl writes in the caption: “Biiirthdayy boiiii post👼🏼 ….………. Happy Bday to the best dancer and the funniest guy I know! Love you💜”

With these two, it’s always big boy season, indeed!

Advertisement

This clip is more than just a cute birthday tribute. In January of this year, Nassib quietly confirmed his relationship with Dahl in a heartwarming IG post. The caption read: “Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs.”

Carl Nassib has a new boyfriend pic.twitter.com/xUt6yDoqIM — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) September 22, 2022

Advertisement

Nassib came out as gay during pride month in 2021. In a video he posted on Instagram, he says: “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib comes out as gay He also announced a $100K donation to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth. pic.twitter.com/5Xobd9s0pp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

Advertisement

At the time a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Nassib made history as the first openly gay active NFL player. In 2022, Nassib played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has recorded 3.5 sacks and 23 combined tackles. He’s played two seasons (and made the playoffs each time!) as an openly gay man. To top it all off, he looks glowing, what with a beautiful man by his side.

Happy birthday, Carl. We wish you many more birthdays to come!