“Sorry Andrew Garfield, You Are Not Hot Enough For Narnia!”

Academy award-nominated actor Andrew Garfield is a huge star today, but there was a time when he was fighting for roles with the rest of young Hollywood. The Tick Tick Boom actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about a role he auditioned for, desperately wanted but in the end did not get. However, the reason why he wasn’t cast is somewhat surprising.

The Tony award-winning actor, 38, recalls being up for the role of Prince Caspian in the sequel to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2008.

“I think it was down to me and [Ben Barnes], and I remember I was obsessed. I was like, ‘Why not me?'”

Westworld actor Ben Barnes, 40, ultimately landed the role before going on to appear in other films and television series including The Punisher and Shadow and Bone. Garfield apparently nagged and nagged his agent until she caved and broke the harsh news to the Spiderman actor,

“It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.”

The Eyes of Tammie Faye actor was legitimately crushed after getting so close, yet falling so short, and thought to himself,

“I remember I was so desperate. I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it.’ And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role.”

Today, looking back The Social Network actor holds no ill-will towards Barnes,

“In retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision, and I think he did a beautiful job,”

Seems missing out on the Narnia role has not really impacted Garfield’s career. He just picked up a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his starring turn in Tick Tick Boom. At this point he seems all but a lock for another Oscar nomination. The British-American performer was previously nominated in 2017 for Hacksaw Ridge, losing to Casey Affleck.

We here at Instinct think both men are pretty damn handsome!

