“Sorry, I can’t find your account under those pronouns.”

Imagine being so upset over a nametag that you close out your bank account. I mean, you have to register at a new bank, edit your information on all your apps and switch your billing number. It’s just… silly. Then you have to live with yourself as to why you did it.

Halifax Bank, a division of Bank of Scotland, shared one of its employee nametags on Twitter to show support for their transgender and nonbinary employees and customers. The nametag showcases the name Gemma, as well as her preferred pronouns she/her/hers. The tweet also features one of the bank’s slogans “It’s A People Thing.”

The “offending” tweet, which was posted on June 28th, is featured below.

Of course, the internet went into a frenzy with many complaining that they did not approve of the bank helping to push the “transgender agenda.” Many also threatened to close out their accounts. Whether you agree with the nametag or not, all that should really matter is if Halifax Bank is easy to use and fair with rates/fees.

In response, Halifax Bank offered to help close out any account belonging to an individual who did not agree with the use of self-identifying pronouns.

A representative for the company told Pink News:

We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.

Before you accuse Halifax Bank of trying to gain publicity for Pride Month, I did a quick search of their website, and it appears that they take the motto “It’s A People Thing” to heart. Available on the main page is several resources for donating to Ukraine, black-owned businesses and other social/political causes.

How’s your bank doing? Do you know where they stand with your gay money?