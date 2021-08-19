Spanish Model Bares All In NSFW Magazine Shoot

Nacho Penín has bared all for all of us to see.

Nacho Penín is a rising model from Spain. The 20-year-old model is represented by several agencies such as Pop House de G.C., IMG in New York, IMG Los Angeles, IMG Milano, IMG Paris, IMG London, IMG Australia, Sight Management Studio (Barcelona), and Modelwerk (Hamburg).

In addition, the model has worked with several fashion brands, magazines, and more. This includes Versace, L’Officiel Hommes Italia, Country House, Jean Paul Gaultier, Hercules Magazine, Risbel Magazine, and more. But it’s his shoot with DUST Magazine that got our attention. Let’s just say, the model is not shy.

If you’d like to see for yourself, go ahead. If you’d rather stay on the Safe For Work side of the internet, we’ve included some pics from Penín’s Instagram account. Plus, we’ve thrown in some facts about the model.

Nacho Penín Facts

Birthdate: July 3, 2001

Birthplace: San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenerife, Spain

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Height: 6ft 1in or 186cm

Bust: 37.4in or 95cm

Waist: 29.9in or 76cm

Hips: 37.4in or 95cm

Shoes: 10 (US) or 43 (Euro)

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

As he told Models.com, Nacho Penín was discovered through his Instagram account.

“It all started due to a post I made on Instagram, which fortunately my current mother agency saw,” he explained. “They told me to go to their agency to see me in person and apparently they liked me.”

And what’re his hobbies? While Penín is currently obsessed with his modeling career, he still enjoys physical activities during his free time. Or in his words, “I seek to improve my physical and mental state day by day.”

He adds, “What I always would have liked to do is go scuba diving, since I used to do spearfishing in the past, but I never got to dive into the depths with oxygen cylinders.”

And what’s the best piece of advice he’s ever received? He says, “To always keep humble.” This advice came from a friend and another model named Toni. And it’s advice that Nacho Penín has kept to heart and in his mind ever since.

“That is what I am doing and it really seems to me the most important thing.”

Source: Models.com, The Fashion Spot, OMG Blog,