Spice Girl Drops Out of Gig Due to Host Country’s Anti-LGBT Propaganda

Say you’ll be there… for the international gay community.

Melanie C, also recognized as Sporty Spice, has pulled out of a huge performance in Zakopane, Poland just days before the scheduled event on New Year’s Eve.

Take a look at her announcement below, which has since gone viral.

While Melanie C has yet to officially name her reasons for dropping out of the gig, the internet is mighty positive that it’s because of Poland’s stance on LGBT rights and the singer’s support of those that are ostracized.

As a reminder, Melanie C was a supporter of gay rights before it became an issue that was acceptable to support publicly. Her support over the years was recently recognized as she was the recipient of the Celebrity Ally Award in August, 2021.

Poland, on the other hand, not so much support there. No awards given. Same-sex marriages, civil unions and same-sex adoptions are currently banned in the country. Safe zone districts are in select communities, meaning that gay men and women are not free to express their love safely outside of those borders.

According to BBC, Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, stated that LGBT rights are more destructive than communism. And the channel Melanie C was supposed to perform on, TVP, is known for pushing anti-gay propaganda as a quasi-takeover instead of, you know, freedom.

Here’s hoping that Duda’s career in politics doesn’t last as long as Mel C’s career in showbusiness. As 1/5 of the Spice Girls, Melanie absolutely ruled the international music charts from 1996 to 2001. The Spice Girls spawned three multi-platinum records fueled by hits like ‘Wannabe‘ and ‘Spice Up Your Life.’ As a solo act, Melanie has released 8 studio albums. Her last, which was self-titled and debuted in 2020, was the #8 album in The UK during its first week in market.

Since our sporty, spicey ally is about to lose some money by pulling out of the New Year’s Eve gig in Poland, why don’t we stream the fuck out of her biggest hit in America so she can still make some doe? Let’s revisit…. ‘I Turn to You.’

Sources BBC, Deadline