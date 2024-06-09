Spice With Ginger + Feeling Pride + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Felipe, who was feeling the summer sunshine.

Matthew Camp in his red light chicken district:

Noah Richter celebrated Pride in Italy:

Hector Fallas got into some pig play:

Jeff Ribeiro got fancy with color:

When you need leverage to get out of the pool:

Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue and Diplo threw down their new collab “Midnight Ride” at WeHo Pride (click pic to watch):

Larry Lansdown is down for summer:

“Law & Order” star Mehcad Brooks is ready for summer:

Roberto Portales celebrated 35 trips around the sun:

Kevin Davis can orange with the best of them:

Joel Wieneke found his direction:

So this is why rugby is so popular:

Max Souza wants everyone to feel their Pride this month:

Santino went splish-splash before looking back: