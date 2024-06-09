Spice With Ginger + Feeling Pride + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Felipe, who was feeling the summer sunshine.
Matthew Camp in his red light chicken district:
Noah Richter celebrated Pride in Italy:
Hector Fallas got into some pig play:
Jeff Ribeiro got fancy with color:
When you need leverage to get out of the pool:
Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue and Diplo threw down their new collab “Midnight Ride” at WeHo Pride (click pic to watch):
Larry Lansdown is down for summer:
“Law & Order” star Mehcad Brooks is ready for summer:
Roberto Portales celebrated 35 trips around the sun:
Kevin Davis can orange with the best of them:
Joel Wieneke found his direction:
So this is why rugby is so popular:
Max Souza wants everyone to feel their Pride this month:
Santino went splish-splash before looking back: