‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’ Drops Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge Teaser

‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor Jim Parsons is starring in an upcoming film entitled ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,’ and he is working alongside English actor Ben Aldridge.

The first look into the biopic movie was recently released, and the two actors immediately showed their unreal chemistry. In the teaser photo, Parsons and Aldridge’s characters are looking deeply into each other’s eyes with smiles on their faces.

Here's your FIRST LOOK at Jim Parsons starring as Michael Ausiello and Ben Aldridge as Kit Cowan in #SpoilerAlert: #TheHeroDies, from director Michael Showalter and @FocusFeatures. @spoileralertmov hits theaters on December 2. 📷: Linda Källérus/Focus Features pic.twitter.com/UHamhdjUuY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 31, 2022

‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’ is a movie adaptation of American journalist Michael Ausiello’s memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The book tells the story of Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship, and how it changes after Cowan discovers his terminal illness.

The book covers an 11-month timeline, from the discovery of his illness to his passing. It also portrays the couple’s 14-year relationship through flashbacks. In the film, Ausiello is played by Parsons while his partner Cowan is portrayed by Aldridge.

The movie ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’ is scheduled to premiere on December 2, and it will be widely released on December 16.

Source: digitalspy.com