Sports Ball, Pool Parties, And A Few Distractions

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week, starting with Christopher Cragg celebrating his 39th trip around the sun.
Anthony Varrecchia took his coffee for a stroll down to the White House:
Griff got a little distracted while posing for a pic:
Eddie Carrington and Sean Soto pool partied after getting married this weekend:
But Gabe couldn’t find any peeps for Marco Polo at his pool:
Shomari Francis chased the sunset:
Luke Evans got a new hat:
Chubby Tanuki got a bit cheeky at his Palm Springs pool:
Garic Soldatov posed for a pic in black socks (and we weren’t mad):
Anyone watching sports ball today?…
Chris Hemsworth was cheering on the Western Bulldogs: