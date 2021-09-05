Sports Ball, Pool Parties, And A Few Distractions

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week, starting with Christopher Cragg celebrating his 39th trip around the sun.

Anthony Varrecchia took his coffee for a stroll down to the White House:

Griff got a little distracted while posing for a pic:

Eddie Carrington and Sean Soto pool partied after getting married this weekend:

But Gabe couldn’t find any peeps for Marco Polo at his pool:

Shomari Francis chased the sunset:

Luke Evans got a new hat:

Chubby Tanuki got a bit cheeky at his Palm Springs pool:

Garic Soldatov posed for a pic in black socks (and we weren’t mad):

Anyone watching sports ball today?…

Chris Hemsworth was cheering on the Western Bulldogs: