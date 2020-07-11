Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2020 Features First Transgender Model

There’s a saying that good things come in threes. This proves to be the case for Valentina Sampaio. The 23-year-old Brazilian model became the first openly transgender model on the cover of Vogue Paris in 2017, first trans model hired by Victoria’s Secret in 2019, and the first transgender model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2020.

In an essay for the publication, Sampaio explained:

“Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging. I recognize that I am one of the fortunate ones, and my intention is to honor that as best I can.”

The essay can be in its entirety on Sports Illustrated’s website.

Sources: Sports Illustrated, Valentina Sampaio Official YouTube Channel, Valentina Sampaio Official Instagram Page, Vogue Paris, The Daily Beast