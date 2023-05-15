SPOTTED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey on the Set of ‘Wicked’ Film

Jonathan Bailey was recently spotted on the set of the ‘Wicked’ movie, and we’re absolutely living for the behind-the-scenes photos!

In the said pics, the ‘Bridgerton’ star can be seen filming with Ariana Grande who is playing the role of Glinda, also known as the Good Witch. The duo are shooting a scene in front of a floral background, with Bailey wearing a dark green and gold Oz military jacket.

The 35-year-old English actor is portraying the character of Fiyero, and the costume he is wearing in the behind-the-scenes photos is said to be Fiyero’s outfit in the stage production when his and the Good Witch’s engagement is announced.

Bailey looks V dashing in the dark green ensemble with gold detailing — not to mention his slicked back hairstyle. Moreover, the behind-the-scenes photos were reportedly taken from the Buckinghamshire, England set of director Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the hit Broadway show, Wicked.

According to ET,

“Wicked is a prequel story about the witches of The Wizard of Oz, specifically, Glinda, who later becomes the Good Witch of the North, and Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.”

‘Wicked: Part One’ is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. In the meantime, here are Bailey’s dashing behind-the-scenes photos while filming with Grande:

Sources: eonline.com, etonline.com