St. Vincent Goes Retro in New Music Video For “Pay Your Way in Pain”

Last week, images of posters with Annie Clark, the artist known as St. Vincent, with short blond hair wearing a red leisure suit starting popping up online. The poster also displayed the words “Who’s your daddy?” in bold lettering beside Clark with more text below it teasing a new album was coming from the singer on May 14.

I’m so happy! 😭 finally new St. Vincent music! Too bad I won’t be able to see her tour for a while. pic.twitter.com/hksgm16vCA — Laura (@LauraNeuzeth) February 24, 2021

While St. Vincent’s publicity team did not comment on the posters, a cryptic tweet from the official St. Vincent Twitter account went up that evening.

Nothing to see here. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) February 24, 2021

The wait to find out about St. Vincent’s new album wouldn’t be that long, however. On Tuesday, March 2, a minute-long video went up on the Twitter page as well as the official St. Vincent YouTube channel called ‘1 (833)-77-DADDY.’ The video, reminiscent of old ‘70s movies, shows Clark running through an old apartment building while we hear a phone ringing in the background. Near the end of the video, Clark finds the phone and answers it. On the other end, a man’s voice says, “Hello, Annie” and the video goes to black with the text, “Daddy’s Home.” Then a phone number, 1-833-77-DADDY, shows up on the video with “CALL NOW!” above it.

When calling the number, you hear Clark’s hello from the video, and then it launches into an audio trailer for the seventh studio album, Daddy’s Home.

On Wednesday, a teaser for the first single off Daddy’s Home, “Pay Your Way in Pain” is up stating that the new single would premiere at 8 AM EST on Thursday.

Tomorrow you can begin to Pay Your Way In Pain at 8am EST. https://t.co/kuS6Lq9xe7#DaddysHome pic.twitter.com/B3J2ZA3tJZ — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) March 3, 2021

The music video for “Pay Your Way in Pain” has the grainy effect seen in older music performances with Clark wearing a green suit. Vogue described the video as a “Warhol superstar fantasy” with Clark’s suit “straight out of Bowie’s Young Americans-era playbook.” The song itself is like nothing we’ve have heard from St. Vincent. There are influences from David Bowie and the Eurythmics with a little Beck (whom Clark worked with recently on a remix of his song, “Uneventful Days”).

Clark once again teams up with producer Jack Antonoff for Daddy’s Home. Antonoff also produced Clark’s 2017 album Masseduction, and Clark also collaborated with the producer on the song “Texas Man” for the Chicks’ album, Gaslighter as well as Clark serving as co-writer for the song “Young Man” on the same album.

The song “Pay Your Way in Pain” can be found on streaming now and Daddy’s Home will be released on May 14.

Sources: Billboard, St. Vincent Official Twitter Page, St. Vincent Official YouTube Channel, Vogue