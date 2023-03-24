‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Anthony Rapp And Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Advertisement

Out actor Anthony Rapp has been in the public eye since he originated the role of Mark in the Tony-winning musical Rent in 1996. Currently performing off-Broadway in his autobiographical one-man show Without You, the 51-year-old new father sat down with People magazine to discuss his new baby and the end of a “profound” time for the actor.

Rapp recently lost a civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey. Rapp famously accused Spacey of unwanting sexual advances, when Rapp was only 14. The disgraced Spacey claims to not remember the incident. On moving on from the lawsuit into happier times Rapp said,

“To really close the chapter on that and to do so knowing that Rai was coming–to say this was a light at the end of the tunnel is an understatement.”

The Star Trek: Discovery actor reiterated his feelings on the lawsuit ending and the arrival of his son saying, “It’s this ear of light and [the lawsuit] is a closed room.” Rapp and his now husband Ken Ithiphol met in 2015 and were engaged in 2019. They began the surrogacy process in 2021 and “when Rapp and Ithiphol found Nikki Nicolaisen, a nurse and married mother of three in New Hampshire, they had a very strong response.” Both their late mothers were nurses.

On reading to their new son,

“I don’t know how much he’s processing yet, but I’m really looking forward to hearing from him about what he gets from books. He’s making more noise lately, just cooing and chatting.”

And when one of your dads is Broadway royalty of course you wonder about the offspring…Ithiphil for one hopes three-month-old Rai Larson Ithiphol will “enjoy singing too.”

Source: People