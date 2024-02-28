‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Addresses Gay Rumors

Billy Dee Williams is a novelist, painter and actor who has appeared in over 100 films and television shows in the span of his 7-decade-long career.

In the 70s, there were rumors about his sexuality, as people thought that he was gay, and the 86-year-old ‘Star Wars’ actor finally addressed said speculations in a new interview with Page Six.

“I’ve been called a ‘Closet Queen.’ But, I don’t pay much attention to any of that,” he said about the gay rumors that could have affected his career at the time.

Not to mention, Williams recently released his memoir “What Have We Here: Portraits of a Life” where he wrote about how he’s always been comfortable hanging out with people who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In his book, he shared:

“It all seemed very normal to me. I was around it all of my life, so I never really gave it much thought.”

Moreover, the actor also opened up about a conversation that he had with his daughter about men being in touch with their feminine side.

“I was talking about why men should get more in touch with the female side of themselves and then my daughter told me — the first time I ever heard the phrase — gender fluid,” he wrote.

“My daughter was very happy to think that I was gender fluid!,” Williams further recalled.

“What Have We Here: Portraits of a Life” was released on February 13, and you can find out more about it here.

