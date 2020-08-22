10 A-List Studs Who Went Commando The Most On Screen

Ah yes, another important list to enjoy.
The good folks at Mr. Man did some hard and wonderful research where they figured out which A-list studs got naked the most on camera during their illustrious careers.
Not only did they provide said list but their team also created a video that highlighted some of their most memorable nude moments.
Remember how Sylvester Stallone did a super naughty porn film before his Oscar-winning turn in Rocky happened? We also can’t forget Kevin Bacon‘s delicious full frontal in the sultry late 90’s movie Wild Things.
Take a look at all of these men in their glory here while we count down the list in a more R-rated fashion.
10: Sylvester Stallone
9: Tom Hardy
8: Alexander Skarsgard
7: Mark Ruffalo
6: Jake Gyllenhaal
5: Kevin Bacon
4: Javier Bardem
3: Antonio Banderas
2: Marlon Wayans
1: Ewan McGregor
What do you think?