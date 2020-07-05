Star’s Latest Work Directly Influenced By Madge’s Most Iconic Album

One of the biggest pop superstars in recent memory is about to team up with one of music’s biggest legends; Dua Lipa wants to team up with Madonna on a brand new track.In a new interview with Music Week, Lipa’s manager Ben Mawson revealed much of the ’80s aesthetic of Lipa’s anthem filled Future Nostalgia album was directly influenced by Madonna’s disco-tastic Confessions on a Dancefloor. In a stroke of dance music kismet, both were produced by Stuart Price. Can Lipa herself imitate the Material Girl? Mawson simply said “Well it depends what you mean. She’s definitely going to have a long career. She’s definitely the complete pop star and obviously the album was heavily influenced by Madonna.“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record. I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for a track.”. Right now, it remains unclear if Madonna was responded to the request from Dua Lipa on a possible collaboration.

Lipa is definitely not waiting for a response from Madonna to get to work on her next album of future dance floor anthems. The “Physical” songstress revealed recently told Will Manning that she is already thinking about her latest album in quarantine. Lipa said; “I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later.” Check out the full interview below;

We could be getting @DUALIPA's third album sooner than expected… 👀 pic.twitter.com/oplm2qoOgs — The Official Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) April 12, 2020

While we wait for the official collaboration between these two icons of pop, dive into these two unofficial mashups of some of their biggest hits!