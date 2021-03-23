Start Your Engines-‘RuPaul’s Drag Race The Mobile Game’ Is Coming

RuPaul is about to sashay onto your mobile device; RuPaul herself & Leaf Mobile’s East Side games have collaborated on a new video game, RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Mobile Game. From designing your own ‘lewks’ to dishing with some of your favorite queens, the game will give you the ability to take the Drag Race experience with you mobile-style.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Mobile Game will give you everything you have come to love from the Emmy-winning series. The free-to-win mobile game will take players directly inside numerous iconic moments from the series, making you almost a part of the series. You will find yourself designing in the Werk Room, taking part in runway challenges, receiving your own RuMail and getting those much-needed pep talks from Mama Ru herself. Several fan-favorite queens will be making limited-time appearances, and players will have a special chance for players to kiki with them all.

“The team at World of Wonder is always looking for new ways to bring the Drag Race experience even closer to the fans, and what better way than through a mobile game,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “We are thrilled to partner with East Side Games on this charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent-filled mobile game experience!”

Be the first to get all information on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race The Mobile Game’ by signing up at http://www.dragracethegame.com/.