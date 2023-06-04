Start Your Pride Month With Some Insta Eye-Candy

Some favorite Instagrams this week starting with firefighter Logan (above), who paused for a pickup pic in pink.

Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo sent Pride greetings from the laundry room:

Thai was a beast in blue:

Ian Parks doesn’t let a little height difference get in the way of romance:

DJ Davids slayed in an orange wrestling singlet:

Dave Rich celebrated 41 trips around the sun in sparkly cowboy style…

…while Carlos Gonzales turned 32 looking groovy in Hawaii:

Martiño Rivas rearranged things at the pool:

SurfbearLA paused for a little progress check at 60:

DJ Alex Lo chilled with his furry friends:

Jordan introduced himself:

Andre Chandler and company relaxed in Palm Springs:

Justin and Erik spent their anniversary in Puerto Vallarta (swipe for more):

Brandon Kyle Goodman is a lot of things at the same time, and proud of it:

Austrian wrestling champ Chris Bednarik proves smiles are always in style:

Ignacio Pérez Rey and crew went hiking:

Fabio Costa chilled in the Miami Beach shade:

It looks like Navy life agrees with Paulo Batista:

Curt and Josh wrapped up Memorial Day Weekend in chill mode:

Kevin Davis is looking pretty god-like in his latest romance novel cover: