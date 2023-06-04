Start Your Pride Month With Some Insta Eye-Candy

Some favorite Instagrams this week starting with firefighter Logan (above), who paused for a pickup pic in pink.
Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo sent Pride greetings from the laundry room:
Thai was a beast in blue:
Ian Parks doesn’t let a little height difference get in the way of romance:
DJ Davids slayed in an orange wrestling singlet:
Dave Rich celebrated 41 trips around the sun in sparkly cowboy style…
…while Carlos Gonzales turned 32 looking groovy in Hawaii:
Martiño Rivas rearranged things at the pool:
SurfbearLA paused for a little progress check at 60:
DJ Alex Lo chilled with his furry friends:
Jordan introduced himself:
Andre Chandler and company relaxed in Palm Springs:
Justin and Erik spent their anniversary in Puerto Vallarta (swipe for more):
Brandon Kyle Goodman is a lot of things at the same time, and proud of it:
Austrian wrestling champ Chris Bednarik proves smiles are always in style:
Ignacio Pérez Rey and crew went hiking:
Fabio Costa chilled in the Miami Beach shade:
It looks like Navy life agrees with Paulo Batista:
Curt and Josh wrapped up Memorial Day Weekend in chill mode:
Kevin Davis is looking pretty god-like in his latest romance novel cover: