Starz Drops the Official Teaser of the Sitcom ‘Party Down’ Season 3

Starz recently released the official teaser of the cult classic sitcom ‘Party Down’ Season 3, which means that the gang is back after over a decade!

‘Party Down’ is a show about a Los Angeles catering company full of struggling actors and writers, and the upcoming season will reunite most of the original cast members, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally.

In the teaser, the stars are wearing their familiar catering uniforms with signature pink bow ties. The long-awaited third season is set 10 years after the Party Down catering team disbanded, and thereafter, most of the original staff moved on to different paths.

As per CBR, the plot of ‘Party Down’ Season 3 reads:

“At a reunion to celebrate the big Hollywood breakthrough of former caterer Kyle Bradway (Hansen), main character Henry Pollard (Scott) reflects on abandoning his acting dreams to become a high school teacher. However, a series of unexpected misfortunes drives the crew of Hollywood wannabes back together, and they’re all forced to continue catering events for LA oddballs to make ends meet.”

Former series regular Lizzy Caplan will not be reprising her role in the upcoming season due to scheduling conflicts. However, the show’s revival will feature new roles portrayed by Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson, Zoë Chao, and James Marsden.

‘Party Down’ Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 24, 2023 on Starz. In the meantime, here’s the official teaser to keep you anticipating for it:

