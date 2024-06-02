Stay Gold + Peace Out + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Jeff Ribeiro, who promises to make you sweat (is it hot in here?).

Gustavo Naspolini explored New York City:

Okkar Min Maung is ready for his first Pride in Bangkok…

…while Felipe FERR celebrated Pride down in Sao Paulo:

Zachary Darnley went neutral tones as he took in nature:

Kevin Carnell was back in the District:

Rich Burns and his biceps biked and beached on Memorial Day:

Alejo Ospina peaced out:

Chris Bednarik checked in – yep, still hot:

Shade Andrew got wet:

Romance novel model Kevin Davis had a full day of photo shoots and book signings:

Rob Anderson partied down in Austin:

Fabio Costa pondered by the pool in profile:

Fran Tomas was aglow in Ibiza’s golden hour:

Jhoesep Pineda can throw down: