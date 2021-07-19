Steve Zahn Went Full-Frontal On ‘The White Lotus?’

A new HBO series was released this month, and the first episode of the show gave us a detailed view of Steve Zahn.

Minnesota-born actor Steve Zahn (most known for his voice work in films like Stuart Little and War of the Planet of The Apes) recently saw his latest project released on HBO. The show, titled The White Lotus, is an American comedy miniseries about the lives of staff and guests at a Hawaiian resort over a crazy week.

More specifically, the show premise is described as following, “the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.”

Within this cast of characters is Steve Zahn’s Mark Mossbacher, a married man who’s dealing with a health crisis. And the series has revealed Zahn’s Mossbacher in many revealing positions. He’s fondled himself while swimming in the water and he’s seen laying on a hotel bed in a bathrobe before getting up to expose himself to his wife.

For years, HBO has been known for releasing graphic sex scenes and full-frontal footage in its shows. But that doesn’t make Steve Zahn’s full-frontal scene any less appreciated. If you want to see the images yourself, click here for the NSFW treat. Or, check out the show The White Lotus on HBO.

Source: OMGBlog,