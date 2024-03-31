Steven McBee Jr. Could Manage My Cattle Farm Any Day!

Save a horse, ride a cowboy.

I’m a self-described reality TV whore. All I need is a little sliver of interest and I will tune in every week for whatever “unscripted” madness comes across my screen. My husband, however, is a self-described WWE fan and thus we have to record its Raw event every Monday. Thanks to commercials during its weekly broadcast, I caught wind that USA Network has a new reality TV show titled The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

You can figure out what the show is about without seeing a trailer just based on the title. It’s about cowboys in Missouri as they run their massive 40,000-acre ranch. Hailed as millionaires and minor celebrities out west due to their farm – McBee Farm & Cattle – the family is filled with a bunch of rough and tumble young men whose antics play out Monday nights on USA Network or streaming on Peacock. Although the sons of McBee Sr. are handsome in their own way, Steven McBee Jr. caught my eye.

Steven, age 31, is no stranger to reality TV. His first show was Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, which was a dating show that ran on Fox in 2022. What’s interesting about that foot note is the fact that Steven is still dating the show’s winner, Calah, while cameras rolled on The McBee Dynasty.

Although Real American Cowboys tries to paint him as the “troublemaker” of the family, Steven Jr. just marches to the beat of his own drum. He doesn’t mind disagreeing with his family as long as the end goal is their prosperity. He’s charismatic and stubborn and doesn’t take shit.

When not becoming a reality TV staple and working on the family farm and enterprises, Steven enjoys fitness, hunting, aviation, partying and exploring the great scenes of America. But, honestly, I think we’re all more focused on the fitness aspect of his life.

Let’s take a look at this stud in his natural, rustic environment. And don’t forget to watch The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys every Monday!

