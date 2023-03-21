Steven Menendez Celebrates the Earth Through Male Form Photography

Photographer Steven Menendez has been sharing his stunning sensual photos of male form on Instagram, which were captured with equally beautiful backgrounds, showcasing the Earth’s natural treasures.

Menendez is an award-winning photographer, who was born in Miami, and is now based in New York. His awards include the One Eyeland Fine Art Photo Award 2021 and Photoshoot Awards Nude 2021.

Not to mention, his works have been exhibited at the Leslie Lohman Museum and the FIT Museum in New York, among other gallery exhibitions and print publications. As for his Earth Worship series, Menendez noted:

“The subjects in the images often have their eyes closed, which is a reflection of ancient images and busts of the Buddha. In order to know one’s true nature and know heaven, one must close their eyes to worldly things and go within to cultivate the Divine. The images are meant to express the softer and intuitive side of male beauty that is in touch with both the yin and yang of their spiritual and physical expression.”

For the past few years, the photographer traveled to Greece, Hawaii, the Everglades, Fire Island, and more to take photos for the series. Moreover, Menendez’s Earth Worship series is scheduled to be on display at The SoHo Project Space on March 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM and April 8, 2023 8:00 PM.

Also, here’s a glimpse of his beautifully sensual photos:

Sources: yahoo.com, stevenmenendez.com