Stevie Nicks Releases Her First New Song in Six Years, “Show Them The Way”

Stevie Nicks is back after six years with new music. The new single, “Show Them The Way,” dropped on streaming platforms Friday, October 9, along with a music video for the single directed by Cameron Crowe (Jerry McGuire, Almost Famous).

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Show Them The Way” is based on a poem Nicks wrote after seeing the 2008 Democratic Presidential primaries. This inspired Nicks to watch documentaries concerning civil rights, JFK, Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert Kennedy, and John Lewis.

The music video intersperses images of Martin Luther King, Jr. and John F. Kennedy with images from the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year and the medical professionals who are on the front lines fighting the pandemic. The video can be viewed below.

Nicks has also taken to her Facebook page to express her thoughts on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

The coronavirus:

On October 21 and 25, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold: The Concert Film will be shown in movie theaters.

