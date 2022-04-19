Still The “Greatest”-Loren Allred Hit Gold On “Britain’s Got Talent”

The music from The Greatest Showman continues to reverberate through our culture, more than five years since the musical captured the world’s imagination. While the film details the life of ultimate ringmaster P.T. Barnum (set to nine original songs from Benj Pasek & Justin Paul), the Hugh Jackman/Zac Efron starring film has captured the imagination of the public innumerable ways. The film become an instant classic for not just the story it told, of the man who would go on to become the creator of Barnum & Bailey Circus, but for showcasing Barnum’s eventual star attractions, many of which the LGBTQ community could see themselves reflected in, for a myriad of ways. While Keala Settle’s star-making turn belting out “This Is Me” became an instant classic (and dance floor remix classic), Loren Allred’s version of “Never Enough” also has set dance floor’s afire in the past couple years (courtesy of a stellar remix titled the “VMC Epic Remix”) and now Allred herself is showing the United Kingdom what she can do on Britain’s Got Talent.

On the Season 16 premiere of Britain’s Got Talent, Allred walked out onto the stage, at the time completely anonymously to judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. After disclosing her identity as the “Never Enough” vocalist to the stunned judges, she launched into a soaring and emotional version of one of the Greatest Showman signature tracks, to the absolute pleasure of both the judges and the audience, eliciting a number of emotional reactions. The biggest reaction of all came from judge Amanda Holden, who rose to her feet to give Allred the much sought after “Golden Buzzer”, rocketing Allred directly to the semi-finals. Holden told Allred that she was “absolutely shaking” and she could not believe she had “been given the opportunity to give you your moment”. Cowell called it “one of the most incredible audition moments I’ve ever experienced”.

While Allred indicated on-stage that her favorite singers come directly from the UK, detractors have said that. One community the remains firmly behind Allred, is of course, the LGBTQ community. Residing in Brooklyn, NY, Allred herself has been known to pop into a drag show here and there, and a little over a year ago was an audience member as New York City drag superstar Jasmine Rice LaBeija performed “Never Enough” as Allred emotionally gave a standing ovation, along with most of the crowd. (LaBeija and Allred have further collaborated, particularly on a stunning operatic duet).

For Allred, when she is not taking star-making turns on stage across the pond, she released her EP, the aptly titled “Late Bloomer” late in 2021. Tracks like “Miss Myself” and “Perfect” and an earth-shattering and slowed down version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You Been Gone” showcase exactly why Allred’s ticket on “Britain’s Got Talent” and her career future are both, absolutely golden.

Follow Loren Allred on Instagram