Stop Right There! This New Romeo Beckham Photo is Fire!

It should be illegal that the entire family is this attractive.

Romeo Beckham, the second son of David and Victoria Beckham, made heads turn on Monday with his latest shirtless snap. Not only is he literally the perfect combination of the iconic soccer player and 1/5 of the Spice Girls, but the photo also shows off his tattoos, smoldering eyes and hints of muscle.

Advertisement

Who is the hottest Beckham: Romeo or his father, David? Let’s take a look at his most recent thirst trap and then you can tell me your opinion.

Having taken after his father, Romeo is an accomplished soccer player in his own right. He currently plays as a forward for Brentford B, where he started in 2022. He’s also played for several professional soccer leagues in the United States.

Advertisement

When he’s not putting his athleticism on display and igniting your desires with his good looks, the 21-year-old can be found living life to the fullest. I wouldn’t call him a social media influencer, but with over 4,000,000 followers on Instagram, it stands to reason that anything he posts becomes a big deal.

And I can’t wait to see what he does next!

Advertisement