Stormy Daniels Returns as ‘For the Love of DILFs’ House Mother

Adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels says hosting OUTtv’s gay dating reality series For the Love of DILFs is the best job she’s ever had, and she cannot wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 2.

Presiding over a new cast of “Himbos” (attractive young men) and “Daddies” (handsome older gentlemen), as they search for love and compete for a $10,000 cash prize, the show became an instant hit for its larger than life cast, hilarious challenges, heartfelt romance, and of course, jaw dropping fights. Season 2 is upping the game with new twists and turns, and Daniels even finds herself in the middle of the drama.

For the Love of DILFs is the most streamed original ever on OUTtv, encompassing the network’s 22 year history.

Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, January 23 with new episodes dropping weekly, and Daniels took some time to talk more about the series and her hosting gig with Instinct.

Check out the full video interview below.

Stormy Daniels…

Season 2 Teaser…

